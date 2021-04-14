Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $169.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

