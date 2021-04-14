Research Analysts Set Expectations for iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.43 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average is $201.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.