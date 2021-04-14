Research Analysts Set Expectations for TCF Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

TCF stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,291,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.