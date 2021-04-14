Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (AFRM, ALTA, AMK, APDN, APPH, AREC, ASND, ATDRY, ATXI, CIT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 14th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $47.00 to $52.00.

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $120.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $85.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $40.00.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $81.00 to $100.00.

