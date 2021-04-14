Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s current price.
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 30.30 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £334.48 million and a P/E ratio of 25.69. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
