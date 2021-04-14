Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 30.30 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £334.48 million and a P/E ratio of 25.69. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

