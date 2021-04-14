Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

