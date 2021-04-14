Reviewing Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 3.05 $33.88 million $2.01 11.52 United Community Banks $657.42 million 4.46 $185.72 million $2.38 14.21

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Community Banks 0 2 2 0 2.50

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.81, suggesting a potential downside of 14.45%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential downside of 33.82%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14% United Community Banks 22.36% 9.20% 1.08%

Summary

United Community Banks beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, brokerage and advisory, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 163 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

