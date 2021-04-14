Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.43 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

