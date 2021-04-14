RFG Holdings Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 1.35% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 762.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 2,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

