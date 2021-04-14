RFG Holdings Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $157.24 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.