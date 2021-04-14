RFG Holdings Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares makes up 3.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTC. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,957,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1,374.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.10. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,727. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

