RFG Holdings Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $383.15. 1,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,441. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $220.85 and a 52 week high of $385.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

