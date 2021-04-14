RFG Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RFG Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. 60,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,500. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

