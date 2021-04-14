RFG Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 268.8% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.11. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,423. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average of $162.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

