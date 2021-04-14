RFG Holdings Inc. Takes $4.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 47,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.30. 525,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,308. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

