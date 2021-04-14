Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

