Rigel Finance (RIGEL) One Day Volume Hits $68,414.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $73.76 or 0.00117265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $309,713.12 and $68,414.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00267320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00735613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,441.50 or 0.99272496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.00871614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.