Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 24,163 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 359,871 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

