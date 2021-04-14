Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $59.26

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.26, but opened at $62.71. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 138,282 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

