RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLI opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

