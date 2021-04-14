RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to Buy at Truist Securities

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RLJ. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 18,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.