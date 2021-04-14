RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at Truist

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLJ. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,851,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

