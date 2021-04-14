Robert V. Pragada Sells 21,387 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of J traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.32. 1,175,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $136.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

