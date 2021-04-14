Rockwell Automation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
NYSE:ROK traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $259.60. 464,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,499. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.
In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
