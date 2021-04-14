Rockwell Automation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $259.60. 464,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,499. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

