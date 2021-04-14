Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.