Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

