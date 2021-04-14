Rollins Financial Invests $44.14 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,135,000. Apple comprises about 20.1% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.