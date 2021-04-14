ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $30.84 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.00 or 0.00444990 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.