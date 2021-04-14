Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSAU opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Rooshine has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

