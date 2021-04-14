Rope ($ROPE) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,856.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $10,856.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $55.43 or 0.00085965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.00728449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00024058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,151.76 or 0.99495243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.67 or 0.00841640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

