Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of REPX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,668. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

