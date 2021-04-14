Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.41% from the company’s current price.
Shares of REPX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,668. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $79.20.
