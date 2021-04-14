Rotten Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72,503.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 63.1% against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $72,503.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.66 or 0.00680981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035984 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,414,108 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

