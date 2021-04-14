Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.95

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 112583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROXG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

