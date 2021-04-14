Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.99

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$117.99 and last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 1968298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.18.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$167.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,436.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.