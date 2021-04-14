Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,390 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

