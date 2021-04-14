Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 110,920 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,920 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of TE Connectivity worth $124,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average of $119.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

