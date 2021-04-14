Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 24,435 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $184,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.67. 92,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $321.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

