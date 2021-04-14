Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 28,223 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $126,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

