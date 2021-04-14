Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $61,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,710 shares of company stock valued at $33,935,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

