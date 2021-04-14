Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,016 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $59,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

BKNG stock traded up $50.38 on Wednesday, reaching $2,454.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,349.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,083.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

