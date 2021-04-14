Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 90,080 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of CSX worth $101,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,981. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.