Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 9,937 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $79,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $15.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.29. 367,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,076. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.50 by $11.10. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.