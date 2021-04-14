Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $192,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,522. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.08 and a 200-day moving average of $341.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.