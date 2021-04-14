Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $107.04 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $107,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 415,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.15. 124,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

