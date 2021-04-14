Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $327.43 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,930 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $327,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

TXN stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $190.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

