Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $171,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 708,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

