Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

