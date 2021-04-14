Royale Finance Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $4.41 million and $2.47 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00264207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.00708751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.53 or 0.98806324 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.45 or 0.00836372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

