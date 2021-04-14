Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 449 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $19,001.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RPRX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,602. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

