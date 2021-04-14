Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

